NAMM 2014 Video: PRS Guitars S2 Custom 22

The Guitar World gang visited the PRS Guitars booth at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Below, check out our exclusive video, which shows off the look and sound of PRS Guitars' new S2 Custom 22 model, which is part of the company's recently expanded S2 Series. The guitar features a maple top with mahogany back, 22 frets, S2 #7 Treble and S2 #7 Bass pickups and a PRS Tremolo.

For more about the S2 Series, check out our official series-announcement story.

To explore the S2 Series from PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com/s2series.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]