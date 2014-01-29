NAMM 2014 Video: Taylor T5z, T5z Classic and Custom Grand Symphony Guitars —with Demo

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the always-popular Taylor Guitars booth.

In our video, which you can check out below, Andy Powers tells us about the company's new T5z model, the T5Z Classic and the Custom Grand Symphony model.

Like the original T5, the T5z boasts incredible tonal versatility, enabling players to shift from pristine acoustic to growling electric with the flip of a five-way switch.

The difference is a scaled-down body size and a fretting experience that will feel familiar to electric players.

Among the T5z's distinctive design features are a 12-inch fretboard radius (compared to the T5's 15-inch radius) and jumbo frets, which make bending strings easier.

