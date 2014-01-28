NAMM 2014 Video: Vox Limited-Edition AC15C1 Amp in British Garnet Red

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Guitar World visited the Vox Amplification booth to check out the company's new Limited Edition "British Garnet Red" AC15C1 amp.

From Vox:

For more than 50 years, guitarists have relied on the signature tone of the Vox AC15 amplifier. Now, the AC15C1VRD is available featuring a Celestion V-Type speaker and custom "British Garnet Red" tolex with Tygon grill cloth.

This custom color projects a powerful presence in any environment - on stage, in the studio or at home.

The AC15C1VRD offers two channels: Normal and Top Boost. Each channel is equipped with its own Volume control, and the Top Boost channel offers interactive Treble and Bass tone controls. Both channels utilize the Tone Cut and Volume controls in the Master section.

The Master Volume control works in conjunction with the individual volumes of each channel to create just the right degree of gain-staging. By balancing the individual and Master volumes, users can enjoy the coveted clean Vox "chimey" sound, a powerful overdriven tone, and everything in between.

For more information, visit voxamps.com.

