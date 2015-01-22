NAMM 2015: Boss Introduces BB-1X Bass Driver Pedal

Follow along with Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with nonstop gear news items and videos on GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Boss has announced the BB-1X Bass Driver, a special edition compact pedal that provides high-quality tones for bass players.

Featuring unique Boss technology, the BB-1X delivers next-generation performance with refined sound, exceptional versatility, and pro connectivity.

At the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Boss released the OD-1X Overdrive and DS-1X Distortion pedals to universal praise from guitarists. The BB-1X Bass Driver now brings the groundbreaking sound innovations of the X series to all bass players.

Crafted specifically for bass, the BB-1X offers a wide range of natural, expressive tones with an unmatched level of clarity and responsiveness. Low and High knobs provide expansive tone-shaping capability, while the Blend knob allows users to freely mix their unprocessed bass sound with the overdrive tone.

The BB-1X is equipped with a standard output for driving a bass amplifier, as well as a 1/4-inch TRS line output for sending a balanced signal direct to a mixing console.

For more information about the BB-1X, visit BossUS.com.

