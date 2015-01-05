NAMM 2015: Epiphone Announces Gary Clark Jr. Signature “Blak and Blu” Casino

To kick off 2015, Epiphone has announced its new exclusive signature model designed by Gary Clark Jr.—the Ltd. Ed. Gary Clark Jr. “Blak and Blu” Casino with trapeze tailpiece or Bigsby Vibrato.

The guitar will be available in spring 2015.

“I pretty much knew from day one that I needed a few things for my arsenal, and the Epiphone Casino is the one guitar that always stood out,” Clark said. “Getting my first Casino changed my life. And my new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. 'Blak & Blue' Casinos are amazing guitars. They're a dream. I love 'em!”

In only a few years, Clark has become a living legend to music fans and musicians. Whether he’s touring with his band, sitting in with the Rolling Stones or performing at the White House, Clark is never seen without his favorite guitar, an Epiphone Casino.

Clark’s new Signature Ltd. Ed. “Blak & Blu” Casino is a Laminated Maple, 5-ply (Maple/Birch) hollowbody archtop in a beautiful custom Blak and Blu Burst finish with Gibson USA P90 pickups, the same pickups that have powered two generations of hits by Casino fans like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Oasis and more.

The new Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Gary Clark Jr. “Blak & Blu” Casino is available with either a traditional trapeze tailpiece or a Bigsby Vibrato B70 Vibrato.

MSRP: Trapeze: $1,332

MSRP w/Bigsby $1,415

Look for the Ltd. Ed. Gary Clark Jr. “Blak and Blu” Casino this spring and visit Epiphone.com for details.