NAMM 2015: Guild Guitars Reintroduces Black Starfire Models

Guild continues to build out its Newark St. Collection with new options on popular models.

For the first time in decades, guitarists can easily get a hold of a Guild Starfire III, Starfire IV or Starfire V in a sleek, Black finish.

This highly desired option was only available for a short period of time and continues to be one of the most sought after on the Starfire models. All three of these guitars are built with mahogany tops, backs and sides, have a comfortable, extra thin body depth and include a hardshell case.

Guild’s “Anti-Hum” dual-coil neck and bridge pickups are replicas of the original 1960s pickups, featured on all three models. The Starfire III is the only fully hollow model of the three, boasting a graceful single Florentine cutaway and a Guild vibrato tailpiece. The Starfire IV is a semi-hollow guitar with a double cutaway, most famously paired with Buddy Guy in the 1960s, and more recently in the hands of Feist.

The Starfire V is also a semi-hollow guitar with a double cutaway, block inlays, additional master volume knob, and comes equipped with a Guild vibrato tailpiece. The Starfire III, IV, and V remain the heart of the Newark St. Collection, offering Guild’s classic vibe and vintage tone.

Starfire III Black Street: $1099.99

Starfire IV Black Street: $1099.99

Starfire V Black Street: $1199.99

Visit Guild Guitars’ exhibit at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show, located at Booth 5308. For more about Guild, visit guildguitars.com.