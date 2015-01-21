NAMM 2015: Peavey Introduces 50th Anniversary Commemorative Guitar Amplifiers

Follow along with Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with nonstop gear news items and videos on GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

For 2015 only, Peavey celebrates its golden anniversary with the release of two limited-edition amplifiers, the 50th anniversary commemorative 6505 + head and the 50th anniversary commemorative Classic 30 112 combo.

The 50th anniversary 6505 + head features specifications players know and want, and is decked out in a gold chassis fitting for the occasion. Features include:

120 Watts

Preamp: 6 - 12AX7s

Power amp: 4 - 6L6s

Footswitchable lead/rhythm channels

Effects loop

3-band EQ

Resonance and presence controls

4, 8, or 16 Ohms

Revered by blues, country and rock players alike, the 50th anniversary Classic 30 112 combo offers the same specifications as the Classic tweed model, but presents itself with striking black tolex and a gold chassis. Features include:

•Genuine Spring Reverb with level control

•Pre- and post-gain controls on lead channel

•External speaker capability

•Footswitches optional

•30 Watts (rms) into 16 or 8 Ohms

•2-channel preamp

•Footswitch selectable channel switching, reverb and boost

•Four EL84s and three 12AX7s

•12 inch Blue Marvel speaker

•Effects loop

Both models feature a 50th anniversary commemorative emblem, and include a certificate of authenticity signed by Hartley Peavey. Models are produced in limited quantities, and are only available in 2015.

For more information, visit peavey.com.

