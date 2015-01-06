NAMM 2015: PRS Guitars Announces Limited Edition Signature Model for Periphery's Mark Holcomb — Video

Periphery have become a force to be reckoned with in the progressive metal scene with their unique “djent” sound, poly-rhythmic patterns and soaring melodies.

Guitarist Mark Holcomb helps achieve this full, lethal sound with PRS guitars loaded with Seymour Duncan Mark Holcomb Signature Pickups dubbed “Alpha” and “Omega.”

In conjunction with Periphery’s 2015 Juggernaut tour, Holcomb and PRS have joined forces to produce a limited-edition signature model based on the company’s flagship Custom 24 model and personalized with some unique, artist-specified features that deliver a bold, impressive sound.

Features unique to the Mark Holcomb Custom 24 include a 25.5-inch scale length rock maple neck with ebony fretboard and 20-inch radius, a newly designed PRS plate-style bridge, green abalone “J” birds, black Hipshot O-ring controls, glow-in-the-dark side dots and the guitarist’s signature Seymour Duncan “Alpha” and “Omega” pickups.

Holcomb designed these pickups to be clear and punchy. The Holcomb Custom 24 also comes standard with a carved, figured maple “10” Top, mahogany back, 24-fret Pattern Thin neck, PRS Phase III locking tuners, and volume, tone, five-way blade switch control layout.

"As someone who's been obsessed with PRS since my youth, it has been an absolute dream to be able to develop my own PRS signature guitar," Holcomb said. "For nearly the past year, we've designed this instrument with the intention of making it not only unique, but something that would satisfy my every taste as a guitarist, from both a technical and aesthetic standpoint. The result is something that truly stands on its own in the PRS lineup, and a guitar I can undoubtedly say is the best instrument I've ever laid my hands on."

There's no limit to the number of Mark Holcomb signature guitars that will be made, but the order window is limited to January 6 March 6, 2015, to coincide with the band’s Juggernaut tour. You can see all the dates below the video.

For more information about this model, visit prsguitars.com/markholcomb. You also can check out a short Q&A with Holcomb where he discusses his signature model, offers advice for aspiring musicians and more right here.

Periphery’s Juggernaut tour dates are as follows: