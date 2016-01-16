NAMM 2016: Dean Guitars Introduces Eric Peterson Old Skull V Limited

Dean Guitars has announced the new Eric Peterson Signature guitar.

This guitar features Eric's iconic Old Skull graphic with all the same appointments as his original.

Celebrating 20 years with Dean Guitars, Eric Peterson and Testament have influenced the thrash metal scene for decades. This run is limited to 200 pieces worldwide and will be accompanied with a special matching hard shell case.

Check out several photos, plus a list of specs, in the photo gallery below.

Those attending the 2016 NAMM Show can be the first to check out the new Eric Peterson Signature guitar at the Dean Guitars NAMM booth #303B-C. To learn more about Dean Guitars, visit deanguitars.com.

Guitar World’s 2016 Winter NAMM Show Coverage

