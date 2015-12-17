NAMM 2016: Kyser Musical Products Launches Rosewood Quick-Change Capo

Kyser Musical Products Inc. is proud to announce a new Quick-Change capo featuring a dark rosewood design.

It’s the tried-and-true American made Quick-Change capo that musicians all over the world depend on, and now it’s available in a beautifully natural polished rosewood-style finish.

Kyser and Kyser distributors are expecting this new Quick-Change capo to be a huge success. The musical instrument accessory market is hungry for unique, aesthetically pleasing looks with durable and reliable function and the Rosewood Quick-Change delivers.

“Trees categorized as rosewood are strong, durable and stable," says Max Lintner, executive business development manager of Kyser Musical Products.

"Rosewoods take an excellent polish and they are the best wood for guitars and fret boards. We are excited that we’ve created a Quick-Change capo in a rosewood grain finish that reflects each of these elements.” –

MSRP: $24.95

For more information, visit kysermusical.com.