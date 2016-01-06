NAMM 2016: PRS Guitars Brings Back a Classic with Its New CE24 Bolt-On

Since the dawn of rock and roll, the snap and response that comes from a bolt-on neck guitar has been an essential part of the mix.

These attributes have, in turn, become essential to many players trying to tell their story through music. The CE24 brings the bolt-on platform back to the main PRS lineup with some significant updates.

The CE24 pairs PRS’s traditional body combination of the mahogany back and maple top with a bolt-on maple neck and rosewood fretboard. The neck sports a Pattern Thin carve and satin nitro finish for a natural feel. To further maximize the guitar’s inherent tone and clarity, the CE24 features PRS 85/15 pickups, which Paul designed to have remarkable clarity as well as extended high and low end.

The electronics consist of a volume and push/pull tone control with three-way toggle switch for a total of six classic sounds.

The original CE was introduced in 1988 and offered players PRS design and quality with the added snap and sparkle of traditional bolt-on guitars. Returning after nearly a decade of being out of the lineup, the CE24 is back re-envisioned.

“After 30 years of guitar making, we’ve learned a lot, and we have used all that knowledge to update our original CE bolt-on model. Most notably we updated its sound by adding our new 85/15 pickups which have more musical high end than the original 'HFS' pickups, and we also made it slimmer so it is very comfortable to play,” said PRS founder Paul Reed Smith.

CE24 Available Finishes: Amber, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Grey Black, McCarty Tobacco, Ruby, Trampas Green, Vintage Sunburst, Whale Blue (natural binding, toned nitro finish on necks).

For more info about the new CE24, visit prsguitars.com.

Other notable additions to the PRS 2016 model lineup include: two new Baritone models; the SE 277 and SE 277 Semi-Hollow Soapbar; a new Private Stock Archtop model; pickup and color updates across Core models; S2 satin finishes and two new acoustic models in the SE line.