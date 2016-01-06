NAMM 2016: Reverend Guitars Introduces Airwave 12-String

The Reverend Airwave 12 has retro styling without the retro issues.

The bridge is fully intonateable for all 12 strings (independently), chords are always in tune and sound sweeter than you expect.

The wide nut provides spacing for the extra strings, and the shorter 24-3/4” scale length provides lower string tension. Easier chording means it’s easier to play. The extended upper body horn balances the guitar. The five-piece Korina and Walnut neck are strong enough to withstand the pressure of 12 strings.

That, along with the twelve Reverend Pin-Lock Tuners, provides excellent tuning stability. The Reverend Airwave-12 comes in Metallic Alpine, Midnight Black, and 3-Tone Burst.

Like all Reverends, the Airwave 12 has a Korina body, a graphite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod – all for maximum performance.

Rock and roll’s not dead, it’s just hanging around at Reverend. Come to booth # 5793 at NAMM or visit reverendguitars.com to find out why.