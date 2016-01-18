NAMM 2016: Vox Introduces Starstream Type-1 Modeling Guitar

Vox has announced its Starstream Type-1 Modeling Guitar.

Created to provide a wide range of sounds including electric guitar, acoustic guitar, synths and other stringed instruments, the Vox Starstream Type-1 is the ultimate instrument for players looking to redefine the electric guitar and what it can do.

Whether you are playing with a band, in the studio or practicing silently at night with headphones, the Starstream Type-1 offers exciting new possibilities.

Incorporating the AREOS-D system, the Starstream Type-1 is the latest evolution in onboard guitar electronics, furthering Vox’s reputation of breaking the boundaries when it comes to advanced guitar electronics.

Putting control over your sound at your fingertips, the system integrates several essential elements: magnetic pickups for authentic and classic electric guitar sounds; a piezo pickup system for rich-sounding traditional and acoustic instruments; a powerful DSP engine; familiar volume, tone and pickup selector controls and a Control Module that provides instant access to important tone-shaping parameters.

The unique frame construction is three dimensionally contoured for maximum comfort, easily conforming to your personal style. Equipped with a smoothly shaped neck, unlimited upper fret access, warm-toned resonant wood body, specially voiced magnetic pickups and a balanced, easy to use tremolo system; this is the ultimate modern guitar.

Features:

•Exclusively developed AREOS-D system uses the guitar’s traditional magnetic pickups to create the electric guitar sounds for greater realism and accuracy.

•Nine banks of instruments, with three variations in each, plus two user banks to store up to six favorite sounds.

•Synth sounds track effortlessly and respond dynamically to touch, pick attack and vibrato.

•Simple, intuitive volume, tone and three-way switch make changing models and sounds quick and easy.

•1/4” output for live performance or recording and 1/8” output for use with headphones for private listening and practice.

•Sculpted mango body; 22 fret maple neck with rosewood fingerboard; 2 x XLM humbucking pickups; 2-point fulcrum vibrato; sealed die cast tuning machines.

Color Options: Black | Red | Frame Black | Frame White | Frame Red

For more information, visit this guitar's page on voxamps.com.

