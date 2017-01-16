NAMM 2017: BluGuitar Amp1 System Now Available in the U.S.

(Image credit: BluGuitar)

BluGuitar has announced that the complete BluGuitar Amp1 System is now available in the U.S.

BluGuitar will be showcasing Amp1—"the solution for modern guitar players, guaranteeing total tonal integrity"—at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show. From the company:

The BluGuitar Amp1 System consists of the BluGuitar AMP1 4-channel 100-watt tube tone power pedal amp, the Remote1 remote control, Looperkit for four discrete FX Loops, MIDI1 MIDI adapter, NANOCAB and FATCAB guitar cabinets and the brand-new BlueBox virtual cabinet speaker emulator.

The world needs a smart new guitar amp that can surpass all the expectations of the modern guitarist who demands the highest in tonal integrity. With that in mind, Thomas Blug and an experienced team have worked together to design, develop and release Amp1.

Amp1 delivers a wide tonal palette, from jazz to metal, in professional quality. Thomas’s dream was to put the immense power and character of vintage tube amplifiers into one small package that would fit into any glove compartment or gigbag—without compromising on the tones. Mission accomplished!

Amp1 is designed for professional use onstage and in the studio. The Nanotube 100-watt power amp delivers your own tonal palette with the best tube quality and enormous sound pressure levels.

Four amazing, modifiable channels will take you on a stunning journey through the history of guitar amplification (from Clean to Vintage to Classic and Modern tones), and Amp1 also features switchable and adjustable Boost and Reverb controls, three integrated footswitches, a truly outstanding Speaker Simulation output for recording, and a headphone output, giving you all the options you would expect from a modern, boutique tube amp.

You can take your Amp1 with you wherever you are; it fits right in your gigbag. It’s incredibly compact and very light. Just to make everything that little bit quicker before and after the gig, Amp1 can be securely attached to (and then removed from) a single handle on your pedalboard or amp cab thanks to EASYLOCK—the magnetic attachment system from BluGuitar. With the REMOTE1 floor control, you can build Amp1 into a fully programmable amp system—including adjustable PowerSoak, MASTER, VOLUME (CLEAN CHANNEL), GAIN (OVERDRIVE CHANNELS) and MIDI functions. Amp1 offers you the ultimate in practicality and tonal flexibility.

