NAMM 2017: Boss Introduces Acoustic Singer Amplifier Series

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss (Booth 303A, Level 3) has introduced the Acoustic Singer amplifier series, a new line of stage amps designed for acoustic guitar and vocals.

Offering class-defying sound and onboard features such as Acoustic Resonance, looping, automatic harmonies, effects, and more, the compact ACS amps give acoustic musicians everything they need to deliver inspiring and impactful live performances.

The Acoustic Singer Pro ($699 U.S. Street) and Acoustic Singer Live ($499 U.S. Street) models are carefully tuned for pro-level audio performance on stage. Newly designed bi-amped power sections and custom speakers provide punch and dynamics previously unavailable in this class.

The Acoustic Singer Pro is equipped with an 8-inch speaker, dome tweeter, and 120 watts of power, while the Acoustic Singer Live is equipped with a 6.5-inch speaker, dome tweeter, and 60 watts of power.

The Acoustic Singer amps offer independent channels for acoustic guitar and vocal. Each channel features a discrete analog input circuit and three-band EQ for studio-quality sound, plus an input pad, anti-feedback control, and dedicated reverb. The vocal channel can alternately be used to mic an acoustic guitar, or to connect a mic or second pickup installed in the guitar.

The guitar channel features Acoustic Resonance processing for restoring natural, woody tone to stage guitars with undersaddle piezo pickups. Two types of chorus effects are available as well. The vocal channel is equipped with selectable phantom power, plus a lush delay/echo effect optimized for voice.

A unique feature of the Acoustic Singer amps is a built-in vocal harmony function, which is derived from the popular VE-8 Acoustic Singer pedal. It provides real-time harmonies that follow the guitar input, making it easy to achieve impressive vocal sounds automatically. Each Acoustic Singer amp is also equipped with a looper, allowing users to create on-the-fly backing with vocals and guitar.

Acoustic Singer amps feature balanced DI outputs for connecting to a stage PA, plus USB for direct recording to a computer. There’s also an aux input for playing backing music from a smartphone, as well as jacks for connecting optional footswitches to control looper, harmony, and effects functions while performing.

To learn more about the Acoustic Singer Pro and Acoustic Singer Live, visit Boss.info.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.