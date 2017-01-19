NAMM 2017: Ibanez Celebrates the JEM with 30th Anniversary Model

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Since the summer 1987 Summer NAMM Show, the JEM has evolved into one of the few iconic electric guitars that are immediately recognizable around the world for their unique shape, sound and style.

Over the years, Ibanez and Steve Vai have become unequivocally connected to this legendary instrument, which has become so significant to the company and the artist.

For 2017, Ibanez is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its relationship with Vai—and the creation of the legendary JEM guitar—with the release of the new JEM777. This limited-edition JEM model is available in three striking, eye-catching colors, and worthy of Steve’s colorful artistry.

The JEM777 is crafted with a basswood body, for a fat, well-balanced tone and is fitted with a slim, five-piece JEM maple/walnut neck.

Other notable features include:

Prestige fret edge treatment—for a smooth, professional feel

Disappearing Pyramid inlays

Jumbo frets (scalloped from the 21st to the 24th)—to facilitate techniques such as bending, pull offs and tapping

Vai’s signature DiMarzio Evolution pickups—for a wide array of rock tones

Ibanez Edge tremolo bridge w/ Ultralite Tremolo Arm—for extreme bends and dives.

Features

JEM777 Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Model

• JEM 5pc maple/walnut neck

• Basswood body

• Maple fretboard w/Disappearing Pyramid inlay

• W/6105 frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment

• Edge tremolo bridge

• Back Stop equipped

• DiMarzio Evolution (H) neck pickup

• DiMarzio Evolution (S) middle pickup

• DiMarzio Evolution (H) bridge pickup

• Cosmo black hardware

• Ultralite Tremolo Arm included

• Certificate of Authenticity (Tour Pass) included

• Special picks included

• Hardshell case included

• Finishes: Desert Sun Yellow (DY), Loch Ness Green (LG), Shocking Pink (SK)

LIST: $4,666.65

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

