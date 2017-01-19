NAMM 2017: Ibanez Launches George Benson 40th Anniversary Signature Model

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

To celebrate its 40-year relationship with jazz legend George Benson, Ibanez is proud to introduce the new George Benson 40th Anniversary Signature Model.

The first George Benson Signature Guitar was introduced in 1977. Since then, Benson’s critically acclaimed signature models have been embraced worldwide, and become synonymous with the beloved jazz legend.

The GB40THII features a solid spruce top, matched with stunning flamed maple back and sides. A comfortably narrower, hollow body, with a slim three-piece maple set-in neck, creates an exceptionally warm, open sound with excellent response, projection and sustain.

The specially designed 40th anniversary inlay on the headstock, bridge and tailpiece, along with gold hardware, add a touch of elegance to this beautifully designed tribute to the enduring relationship between dedicated guitar maker and gifted artist.

GB 3pc maple set-in neck (22 frets)

Solid spruce top/flamed maple back & sides

Bound ebony fretboard w/acrylic inlay

Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment

Half-bone/Half-brass nut

Ebony bridge w/40th Anniversary special Pearloid inlay

GB10 tail piece w/40th Anniversary specially designed wood cover

GB Special neck pu

GB Special bridge pu

Flatwound Strings

Gold Hardware

Antique Amber (AA) finish

Hard shell case included.

List: $1,999.99

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

