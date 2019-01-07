NAMM 2019: Ibanez Announces New Altstar ALT30 Electro-Acoustic

Ahead of this year's NAMM show, Ibanez has debuted its new Altstar ALT30 electro-acoustic guitar.

The Alstar ALT30 is designed for electric players who are transitioning to acoustics, and features an RG headstock, modified Sharkfin inlays and four colorful finishes: Indigo Blue Burst High Gloss, Natural Browned Burst High Gloss, Red Coral Sunburst and Transparent Charcoal Burst, all with matching headstocks.

The Alstar ALT30 features a flat 15.7” radius on the laurel fretboard, 22 frets and a neck joint at the 16th fret. Its compact dreadnought body is constructed with a spruce top, plus sapele back and sides, a laurel bridge and an Ibanez under-saddle pickup and preamp with an onboard tuner.

The Altstar ALT30 will retail for $299.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to ibanez.com.