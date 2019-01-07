Trending

NAMM 2019: Ibanez Announces New Altstar ALT30 Electro-Acoustic

By

The Altstar ALT30 is designed for electric players who are transitioning to acoustics, and features an RG headstock, modified Sharkfin inlays and four colorful finishes.

Ahead of this year's NAMM show, Ibanez has debuted its new Altstar ALT30 electro-acoustic guitar.

The Alstar ALT30 is designed for electric players who are transitioning to acoustics, and features an RG headstock, modified Sharkfin inlays and four colorful finishes: Indigo Blue Burst High Gloss, Natural Browned Burst High Gloss, Red Coral Sunburst and Transparent Charcoal Burst, all with matching headstocks.

The Alstar ALT30 features a flat 15.7” radius on the laurel fretboard, 22 frets and a neck joint at the 16th fret. Its compact dreadnought body is constructed with a spruce top, plus sapele back and sides, a laurel bridge and an Ibanez under-saddle pickup and preamp with an onboard tuner.

The Altstar ALT30 will retail for $299.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to ibanez.com.