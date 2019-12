NAMM show: Morley has announced new Pro versions of its ABC and ABY switchers.

The Pro versions have been designed to be used as switchers for multiple amps, and feature a ground-lift switch to reduce hum.

They also come with taller enclosures for easier access on pedalboards, custom Ebtech transformers, silent switching and reverse polarity switches.

The ABY Pro and ABC Pro are available now for $199 and $279, respectively.

For more info, head on over to morleypedals.com.