NAMM 2019: PRS Announces New McCarty 594 Hollowbody II Guitar

PRS has announced its new McCarty 594 Hollowbody II electric guitar at the NAMM show. Quite simply, the guitar is what you'd expect: a merger of the company's McCarty 594 and Hollowbody II models.

The guitar's hollow build is paired with the Hollowbody II's 58/15 LT (low turn) pickups and the McCarty 594’s 24.594” scale length, two-piece bridge, tweaked Phase III tuners, Pattern Vintage neck shape and control layout.

The guitar also features a figured maple top and back with mahogany middle, and a 22-fret mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard and "old-school" bird inlays.

The PRS McCarty 594 Hollowbody II will be available soon for a price that's rumored to be in the $4,000-$5,000 range.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to prsguitars.com.