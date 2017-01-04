Neunaber Announces Iconoclast Guitar Speaker Emulator

(Image credit: Neunaber Audio Effects)

Neunaber Audio Effects proudly introduces the Iconoclast guitar speaker emulator.

Placed after a pedal chain or preamp, Iconoclast shapes a guitar’s tone as a speaker cabinet would and outputs directly to headphones, powered speakers, a mixer or recording interface.

Iconoclast is adjustable on-the-fly using intuitive controls and delivers consistent tone at any volume – and in virtually any setting – often without needing to bring anything more than a pedalboard.

Iconoclast uses advanced, low-latency processing to create an idealized speaker response. “An IR (impulse response) – a digital sample of a specific speaker’s response – will duplicate its characteristic sound,” says Iconoclast designer Brian Neunaber.

He continues, “Many guitar speakers have frequency responses that are highly irregular, with pronounced peaks and dips. Typically, what we hear as sounding ‘good’ are smooth responses. Iconoclast implements a smooth response that has the character of a guitar speaker yet with a transparent quality.”

Intuitive controls make it easy to dial in a wide range of speaker tones: Low adjusts the virtual cabinet type and size, Mid captures the speaker’s dynamic interaction with the amplifier, and High shifts the frequency cut off, reproducing a wide range of speaker types.

Features:

Flexible ins & outs may be used mono or full stereo

Built-in adjustable noise gate cleans up long pedal chains

Built-in headphone amplifier with volume control

Free Windows/Mac software for USB access to updates and deep editing, EQs, mono-to-stereo processing, response visualization and more

Pedalboard-friendly small footprint (4.6” × 2.8”) accepts a 9V pedal power supply

Iconoclast retails for $249 and is available staring February 2017 from neunaber.net and Neunaber retailers.

Check out the video below to learn more, or visit neunaber.net.