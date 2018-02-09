New and Cool: Prestige Guitars Troubadour RS

(Image credit: Prestige Guitars)

The Prestige Troubadour RS is a single-cutaway solid body guitar with a solid 3/4-inch carved Canadian maple top and solid mahogany body and neck. The guitar is finished with a satin/matte black top and satin/matte stained mahogany sides. Three-ply cream binding surrounds the body, with a cream bound neck and headstock. The guitar features an ebony fingerboard with offset mother of pearl dot inlays.

The Troubadour RS comes with a direct-mount option of either a Seymour Duncan Pegasus Bridge pickup or a Seymour Duncan Custom Shop ’78 Custom bridge pickup. Other premium features include single nickel knurled volume and tone knobs with push/pull coil-split, on-off toggle switch, all-nickel TonePros intonatable wraparound bridge and 18:1 Grover Sta-Tite open-geared tuners.

STREET PRICES: Pegasus, $999; ’78 Custom, $1,199

prestigeguitars.com