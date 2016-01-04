New Clip-On Speaker Amplifies an Unplugged Electric Guitar by Up to 12dB — Video

Like most guitarists, I enjoy hanging out with (and playing) an electric guitar when I'm watching TV on the couch, toiling away at work (hey, this is Guitar World), changing lightbulbs in the basement, etc.

Even though an amp would make my guitar (usually a Tele these days) sound better—and louder, of course—it can be a pain to grab one, plug it in, re-situate myself on the couch, etc.

Which is why a new item by a Canadian company called DelSonix is pretty interesting. It's a clip-on speaker that can boost an electric guitar's raw sound.

The speaker, known as the SD28, is made of a hollow wooden pickup with a bottom-resonating cavity, which is clamped to the guitar's headstock. It picks up the instrument's vibrations, while a resonator projects the sound.

DelSonix claims the passive device works with all electric guitars and basses and can increase loudness from 6 to 12dB, depending on guitar design. By rotating the resonator, guitarists can project the sound in specific directions, while the entire device rolls up into a 1-inch tube for storage.

The SD28 is available now. It costs $34 CAN ($24 U.S.) and ships to Canada, U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.