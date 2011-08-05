New Fender Acoustasonics: 100 Combo and 150 Combo

Fender has just announced two new additions to its Acoustasonic amp series: the new Acoustasonic 100 Combo and Acoustasonic 150 Combo.

These combo amps are equipped with a new Voicing control that reportedly allows any guitar to simulate the tonality of parlor, dreadnought and jumbo acoustics. The Voicing control also includes Blackface, tweed and British amp settings.

The Acoustic 100 Combo, 100-watt power amp includes an eight-inch foam-surround low-frequency driver and high-frequency tweeter. The Acoustasonic 150, 150-watt, stereo power amp is equipped with two eight-inch foam-surround, low-frequency drivers and high-frequency tweeter.

Additional features on both amps include instrument and microphone channels with independent EQ and effects controls; new feedback elimination control with on/off switch for each channel; String Dynamics control that tames harsh treble notes; effects including reverb, delay, chorus, Vibratone, and more; XLR line out with level control and ground lift; stereo effects loop and a USB connector for digital recording output.

The Acoustasonic 100 Combo has an MSRP of $559.99, while the 150 Combo is priced at $699.99.