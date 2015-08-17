New Guitar World Book Collects Best "Dear Guitar Hero" Interviews in One Volume

For nearly a decade, Dear Guitar Hero — where everyday fans get a chance to ask their hero a question — has remained one of Guitar World magazine’s most popular departments.

Now the best of these interviews with rock’s most inspiring six-string icons are presented in one volume, Guitar World Presents Dear Guitar Hero: The World's Most Celebrated Guitarists Answer Their Fans' Most Burning Questions (Backbeat Press). It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The 256-page paperback book features interviews with a broad range of celebrity guitarists, from rock legends like Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Ace Frehley and Billy Gibbons to superstar shredders like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Paul Gilbert to heroes of the modern rock world like Dave Grohl, Jerry Cantrell and Warren Haynes.

Through the years, Guitar World readers have proven themselves to be fearless when asking questions of their guitar idols, often touching on subjects others would be reluctant to broach. Whether it’s the truth behind the Allman Brothers’ legendary At Fillmore East album cover photo and the illegal substance in Duane Allman’s hand, what Ritchie Blackmore meant when he referred to Eric Clapton as “not a very good guitar player” or Dave Mustaine’s true feelings about Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Dear Guitar Hero features revealing conversations with many of the most legendary figures in rock guitar history.

