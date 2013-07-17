New Instructional Video by Option Knob Includes Product Overview and Pedal Demos

Here's a new video from the guys at Option Knob.

The clip introduces the company's entire product line, gives detailed instructions on how to install and use all their products and provides brief demos.

From the company:

Option Knob was launched in 2008 to provide musicians with more options and control over their sound and live expression.

Our custom controllers are designed for professional musicians, but they can also easily be enjoyed by players at any level of expertise.

• The OKnob Classic & Boutique are winged knobs that replace the factory knob on your effects pedals and allow you to tap into the full spectrum of sound parameters with your toes while playing.

• The GloKnobs are glow-in-the-dark versions of our Classic & Boutique OKnob models.

• The VKnob is an electric guitar volume controller. It is designed for greater volume sweeps and dynamic interactive volume control while you are playing.

For more about Option Knob, visit Optionknob.com.

OKnob / GloKnob / VKnob from Option Knob Inc. on Vimeo.