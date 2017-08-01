Nick Johnston Demos the Kemper Profiler

In this new clip from Kemper Amps, guitarist Nick Johnston demos the company’s Profiler.

Johnston employs some uber-smooth blues and shred licks using an overdriven tone from the Profiler—of course, that’s just one of the many sounds this highly-versatile piece of gear is capable of.

As a multi-effect processor, preamp and optional power amp that can be used on stage, at home or in the studio, the Kemper Profiler is an all-in-one solution for electric guitar and bass.

With it’s Profiling feature, the Profiler can capture the sonic DNA of a guitar amp with the press of a button. It also comes pre-installed with some of the most-loved amps in the world, ready to bring their tone and feel to your fingertips.

Check out the video below, and for more, visit kemper-amps.com.