Old Blood Noise Endeavors Introduces New Whitecap Tremolo

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has introduced its Whitecap tremolo pedal. The new pedal boasts a three-control analog tremolo and a multi-shape digital tap tremolo, and allows the user to combine the two sounds in series or parallel.

Features of the Whitecap include an analog tremolo with rate, depth and volume controls, a digital tremolo with rate, depth and volume controls as well as tap tempo and five selectable waveforms, a series/parallel toggle to run analog into digital or both side by side and an expression jack for external tap control.

There’s also a “ramp” mode, which shifts the speed up or down by holding the tap footswitch, as well as relay bypass switching and standard 9VDC center negative power.

The Whitecap is available for $199.

For more information or to purchase head to Old Blood Noise.