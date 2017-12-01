One Control Unveils Revamped Honey Bee Overdrive

(Image credit: One Control)

One Control has announced the release of the revamped Honey Bee Overdrive.

From the company: The Honey Bee is an overdrive pedal that resembles a guitar amp that is set to a 'crunch' setting. It integrates with other effects and distorted amplifiers, giving your overdrive a warm tone. Switch from a clean to overdrive tone by simply twisting a knob. No matter what setting you prefer, enjoy the free headroom-ish response, just like your favorite broken-in amplifier.

This pedal is especially unique due to the Vintage & Modern mode switch. Users now have the choice to choose between the original voicing of the Honey Bee (Vintage Mode) or the new and improved voicing (Modern Mode).

With a mild and classic overdrive tone, expect the renowned and unique high frequency response.

Compared to the Vintage mode, you'll notice a gain increase, especially in the low ends.

When Modern mode is selected, the 'Nature' control range becomes wider. Additionally, we have compiled all improvements from previous revisions. The basic tone color characteristics have not changed.

For more on the Honey Bee Overdrive, head on over to one-control.com.