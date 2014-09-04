Orange Amplification Launches Complete Guitar Pack for Beginners

Orange Amplification has launched (in time for Christmas) its new guitar pack containing everything needed to start playing guitar, all in one box.

From the company:

Created to get the next generation of guitarists playing, or encourage lapsed performers to get back in the saddle, this quality, affordable pack contains an Orange Guitar, Orange Crush PiX 12L amplifier combo, Orange branded gig bag, headstock tuner, guitar lead plus plectrums and strap.

Also included is the new Orange Music Education Rock Guitar beginner guitar tuition course with access to more than 10 video tutorial lessons and backing tracks.

The single-cutaway Orange guitar is crafted from solid Nato wood, with a maple neck and rosewood fretboard. It features chrome hardware including Orange branded machine heads, a Tune-o-matic bridge, a three-way pickup selector switch with two tone and volume controls.

It also is fitted with medium/high output humbuckers, giving a wide range of classic and modern tones. The guitar’s high-gloss finish is available in three distinct colors; the company’s signature bright orange, timeless black and pristine white.

The Crush PiX 12L is the perfect practice amp. This combo amp is made for every level of guitarist and is ideally suited for rehearsal or small performance environments. The amp is portable, durable and well built using quality components to Orange’s high manufacturing standards. It comes with three-band EQ, overdrive and master volume controls, plus the headphone out allows you to practice anywhere. The solid-state amp produces a wide variety of rich warm tones that make the Crush PiX 12L suitable for a broad range of genres.

Completing this comprehensive set is a modern, soft padded gig bag embossed with the Orange logo, an Orange professional instrument cable, Orange headstock tuner, six classic celluloid plectrums, a sturdy, comfortable strap and a bonus guitar tuition course.

The Orange Guitar Pack offers budding guitarists an affordable way to get started on the electric guitar with a great sounding, easy to play instrument, made to Orange’s strict quality standards and all the accessories needed. The new pack will be available from October 2014 and will retail for £229 inc vat (€269, $349).

To find out more, visit orangeamps.com/guitar-pack.