Orangewood Unveils New Solid-Top Mini Guitar Collection

Orangewood Oliver Jr. Mahogany

Orangewood has released its first collection of solid-top mini guitars, designed with the traveling guitarist in mind.

Modeled after the Oliver guitar, one of the company’s best-selling models, the Oliver Jr. offers the tone and playability of its predecessor at 3/4 of the size. The guitar is available with a top of either solid mahogany or solid spruce with laminated mahogany back and sides.

Oliver Jr. Spruce

All guitars come professionally set up with Ernie Ball Earthwood strings, and include a premium gig bag with cushioned backpack straps for easy transportation. A Fishman Sonitone EQ is optional.

The Oliver Jr. is available for $195, or $275 with Fishman EQ.

For more information or to purchase, head to Orangewood Guitars.