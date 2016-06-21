Park Amps Releases Limited Edition 50 Head

On the heels of the sold out Park Top Mount 45 and Park 75 limited editions, Park introduces the 50LTD, a meticulously built amp based on the Park 50s built in the 1960s.

The Park 50LTD is a recreation of the ubiquitous 50 watt plexi British two-channel, four-input amp as used by so many artists on stage and on recordings throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

The amp is also a clone of the modified vintage Park 75 amp Mitch Colby lent to George Lynch in 1991 that was used exclusively on “Sacred Groove”. That amp was recently recreated for George and he is using it on his current gigs in place of his vintage plexi amps. This new version features a push-pull switch on Channel I’s Volume control that converts it from a warmer version of the plexi 50 to the more aggressive Lead version for increased flexibility.

In order to be faithful to the originals, the Park 50LTD incorporates hard to find new old stock vintage parts (NOS) such as Iskra, Piher and Allen Bradley resistors, Phillips Mustard and Lemco capacitors all affixed to a Paxolin board with split top turrets. A Merrin clone output transformer and “Winged C” EL34s top things off on this highly detailed, hand built amplifier. Only 20 Park 50LTDs will be built in New York by Mitch Colby.

Specifications

Power: 40 watts RMS clean, 70 watts fully overdriven

Tubes: three 12AX7s, two “Winged C” EL34s Front panel: Volume (chI), Volume (chII), Treble, Mid, Bass, Brightness (Presence), On/Off, Standby, Fuse

Back panel: Fuse, Mains input, Voltage Selector, Impedance selector (4, 8, 16), two speaker outputs

Dimensions: (H) 10”, (W) 24”, (D) 8 3/8”

Weight: 33 lbs

Options: Metro Active Effects Loop, PPIMV Master Volume

Price: $3,250

For more information visit the Park website at parkamplifiers.com.