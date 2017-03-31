Paul Riario Demos Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Break-Resistant Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Guitar World’s Paul Riario got his hands on a set of Ernie Ball’s new Paradigm break-resistant guitar strings, so he did what any guitarist would do—bend the living hell out of them.

Check out the clip below to hear and see the strings in action.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

Paradigm strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

For more information, visit ernieball.com.