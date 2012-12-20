Peavey Announces Availability of AT-200 Guitar with Antares Auto-Tune

Peavey Electronics has announced the immediate availability of its Peavey AT-200 guitar featuring Auto-Tune. The guitar was first introduced by the company at Winter NAMM 2012.

The AT-200, a collaboration between Peavey and Auto-Tune pitch-correction technology creators Antares Audio Technologies, electronically self-tunes and intonates as you play.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The Peavey AT-200 uses Antares Auto-Tune for Guitar, a DSP technology that works behind the scenes. There's no bulky hardware weighing down the playing experience. The AT-200 looks, plays and sounds just like a regular guitar.

The Peavey AT-200 is also the gateway to a growing collection of new Auto-Tune for Guitar features. With its built-in software upgrade capability, new features from Antares can be loaded into the AT-200 and controlled by any MIDI source, from MIDI foot switch controllers to iPad or iPhone devices running dedicated Auto-Tune control software.

"We knew that our Auto-Tune had the power to change the sound of guitars, creating sonority and clarity," said Dr. Andy Hildebrand, founder of Antares Audio Technologies. "Partnering with a company revered for quality and reliability like Peavey was very important to this project. Peavey has been a leader in musical instruments for decades, and the AT-200 with Auto-Tune for Guitar is a high-quality guitar that any musician can appreciate."

The Peavey AT-200 electric guitar is available now.

Head to peavey.com for more about the guitar.