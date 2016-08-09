Peavey Announces ReValver ACT Combo and Rack Modules

Peavey Electronics announces the immediate availability of the ACT (Audio Cloning Technology) Combo and Rack modules for its ReValver guitar-amp-modeling software.

The ACT Combo combines ReValver's amp modeling with its ACT tone shaping to match the gain and tone of a target amp.

The ReValver ACT Rack matching EQ analyzes the frequency spectrum of an audio file or DAW track, allowing you to apply it to your tracks to match the sound of the source. Use it on your ReValver presets to match the sound of another amp or tone match your DAW tracks (from guitar tracks to your master mix bus) to any source track.

"When we introduced our Audio Cloning Technology, or ACT, in ReValver 4, it redefined the capabilities of amp modeling software," said Peavey COO Courtland Gray. "Where ReValver already set the bar for amplifier and effect simulation, ACT expanded ReValver's capabilities from the instrument itself all the way to the guitar track mix. Now with the release of the ACT Combo, we are leveraging our ACT Technology to actually clone amplifier tones, making ReValver's amp modeling capabilities unlimited."

ReValver ACT Combo and Rack modules are available to download now at revalver.peavey.com.

ReValver ACT Combo: $39.99 U.S. Retail

ReValver ACT Rack: $19.99 U.S. Retail