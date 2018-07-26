PedalSnake Highlights Strymon 24V Method, New Tour Prep Accessories

PedalSnake has pulled back the curtain on its new Strymon 24V Method and Tour Prep Accessories. The two features were the most requested from customers over the past year.

PedalSnake is a low-voltage multi-channel cable that can be modded easily when a player's rig changes. The 24V method is a board-mounted power supply that can be powered through the PedalSnake itself.

PedalSnake's new Tour Prep Accessories include:

Street prices for the PedalSnake System start at $87. AEStrap Kits are $11, while PSClamp Kits are $5.

For more info, head on over to pedalsnake.com.