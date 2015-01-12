Periphery's Mark Holcomb Demos His New PRS Guitars Signature Model — Video

On January 6, PRS Guitars announced its new signature model for Periphery's Mark Holcomb.
Earlier today, Holcomb posted his very own demo video, which was filmed and edited by Jeff Holcomb.
Check out all the specs below.
For more information about this model, visit prsguitars.com/markholcomb. You also can check out a short Q&A with Holcomb where he discusses his signature model, offers advice for aspiring musicians and more right here.
SPECS:
- 25.5" scale length
- 20" fretboard radius
- Mark's signature Seymour Duncan Alpha (neck) and Omega (bridge) pickups
- String-thru body with new proprietary PRS stoptail bridge
- Jumbo PRS DGT frets
- Mahogany body, quilted or flamed maple top, maple neck
- Hipshot hardware, 5 way pickup selector
- Satin finish on body, neck and headstock
- Currently available in Jade, Black Gold Burst, Charcoal Burst, Black Cherry, Faded Whale Blue or Holcomb Burst (featured)
- Glow-in-the-dark side dots.