Phil Gates Demos Bugera V22 Infinium Combo Amp — Video

In this brand-new video, guitarist Phil Gates demos and explains the Bugera V22 INFINIUM Combo Amp.

The amp, which also is available as just a head (V22 INFINIUM HD), is a 22-watt, two-channel tube amp with Bugera's Infinium Tube Life Multiplier and reverb.

Selected Specs:

•Hand-built 22-watt guitar combo driven by two EL84 tubes

•Revolutionary INFINIUM Tube Life Multiplier technology, which extends the life of your amplifier’s expensive power tubes up to 20 times and provides incredible reliability and consistent tone over the complete lifespan of your tubes—and more!

•British engineered 12-inch TURBOSOUND speaker

•Authentic two-channel preamp design from the Sixties featuring three 12AX7 tubes—everything from purring blues to mind-blowing crunch

•Integrated high-definition reverb with dedicated Reverb control

•Vintage Equalizer section with dedicated Bass, Mid, Treble and Presence con

•Normal and Bright inputs for ultimate sound character to perfectly match your guitar

•Multi-gain stage Lead channel with Gain, Volume and Master controls

•Amazing Mode switch to select between Triode or Pentode operation

•Heavy-duty footswitch for Channel and Reverb function included

•Impedance connectors (4, 8 and 16 Ohms) to match virtually any external speaker cabinet

•Three-year warranty program

•Designed and engineered by Bugera Germany.

For more information about this amp, head here and visit bugera-amps.com.