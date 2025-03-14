“Remove the barrier between you and your music”: Revv collaborates with modern blues hero on new signature amp

Revv Amps has unveiled a new signature combo amp for modern blues guitar hero Joey Landreth, putting a fresh spin on its acclaimed D25 combo.

The D25 Joey Landreth Edition 1x12 Combo Amplifier takes inspiration from Revv’s original D25 – first released in Spring 2023 – which is part of its series of 'Dynamis' guitar amps that the guitarist has helped voice and tweak over the years.

Building on those foundations, Landreth’s amp offers a custom aesthetic and voicing, and has a Celestion Creamback 75 speaker as its beating heart.

The flagship clean/crunch amp boasted “touch-sensitive all-tube tone” and modern features tuned for contemporary gigging musicians, and now Landreth’s special brew is “designed to solve problems and remove the barrier between you and your music”.

Simplicity and organic tonalities are key here. The amp’s single channel is capable of cleaning up and being pushed to an almost overdrive-like edge of breakup, and is always ready to serve as an ideal pedalboard platform.

To that end, there’s an effects loop loaded in alongside a “pristine” digital reverb. Landreth's signature Jackson Audio Golden Boy Mini overdrive, a stompbox the collab hypes up as the “most versatile and transparent overdrive ever made”, feels primed for a spot in a D25-bolstered signal chain.

Revv Amps: The New D25 Collaboration With Joey Landreth - YouTube Watch On

Controls for the amp – which is powered by two 12AX7 and two 6V6 tubes – include Level, Treble, Middle, Bass, and Volume, while a switchable gain boost also features.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of switching capabilities, players can choose 25-watt performance for jams, practices, and small gigs, or 5-watt playing to keep the neighbors sweet.

That can be taken a step further thanks to the inclusion of a Two notes Torpedo-embedded mono XLR with Impulse Responses. As for the aesthetics, golden vintage is the name of the game, while a teal pilot light is a thoughtful touch.

(Image credit: Revv Amps)

The relationship between Revv Amps and Landreth predates the guitarist's celebrated solo LP, Whiskey, which was crafted with the help of a few of the amp firm’s models. The Generator 740 won that particular battle: “It was the right sound for the record,” Landreth says. “I think it cut 90% of the guitar tracks.”

He switched to a Dynamis amp for the road and was crucial in critiquing its weight, leading to the D20 and D25, two far lighter models. Feedback continued over the years, and so a signature amp always felt inevitable.

(Image credit: Revv Amps)

“What you see here is the culmination of those conversations,” Landreth details. “I'm super stoked about this collaboration.”

“The speaker's ability to produce nuanced brightness ensures that every note is articulate and clear while maintaining a rich, full-bodied warmth that enhances Landerth's expressive guitar work,” Revv states.

“The D25 Joey Landreth Edition empowers you to focus on your music on stage, in the studio, and at home.”

Revv’s D25 Joey Landreth Edition is available now for $1,899.

Visit Revv Amps for more details.