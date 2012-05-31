Photo Gallery: Beck at Sasquatch! Music Festival

Here's a photo gallery of Beck performing at the 2012 Sasquatch! Music Festival, which took place this past Memorial Day Weekend -- May 25 to 28 -- at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington.

Earlier today, we posted a photo gallery of Jack White, Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes performing at Sasquatch!. You can check out those photos here.

For more about Sasquatch!, visit the festival's official website.

All photos by Robert Delahanty.