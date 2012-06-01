Trending

Photo Gallery: Jack White, Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes at Sasquatch! Music Festival

By

Here's a photo gallery of Jack White, Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes performing at the 2012 Sasquatch! Music Festival, which took place this past Memorial Day weekend -- May 25 to 28 -- at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington.

Click here to see a photo gallery of Beck performing at Sasquatch! -- and stay tuned for a photo gallery of Tenacious D performing at the festival.

For more about Sasquatch!, visit the festival's official website.

All photos by Robert Delahanty.

Image 1 of 40

Image 2 of 40

Image 3 of 40

Image 4 of 40

Image 5 of 40

Image 6 of 40

Image 7 of 40

Image 8 of 40

Image 9 of 40

Image 10 of 40

Image 11 of 40

Image 12 of 40

Image 13 of 40

Image 14 of 40

Image 15 of 40

Image 16 of 40

Image 17 of 40

Image 18 of 40

Image 19 of 40

Image 20 of 40

Image 21 of 40

Image 22 of 40

Image 23 of 40

Image 24 of 40

Image 25 of 40

Image 26 of 40

Image 27 of 40

Image 28 of 40

Image 29 of 40

Image 30 of 40

Image 31 of 40

Image 32 of 40

Image 33 of 40

Image 34 of 40

Image 35 of 40

Image 36 of 40

Image 37 of 40

Image 38 of 40

Image 39 of 40

Image 40 of 40