Photo Gallery: Van Halen Post Photos from Show at Henson Studios in Hollywood

As previously reported, Van Halen played a surprise show for a lucky handful of VIPs at Henson Studios in Hollywood this past Wednesday night. The set included a smattering of the band's hits as well as three new tracks -- "Tattoo," "She's the Woman" and "The Trouble With Never" -- that are set to appear on A Different Kind of Truth.

Van Halen just posted a set of photos from the show to their official Facebook page, which you can also check out below.

The band's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, is out on February 7.