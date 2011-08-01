Photo Gallery: Yes Members Throughout the Years

Since their formation in 1968, Yes have widely been hailed as the progressive rock band.

Pioneers of the genre, Yes have remained a dominant force in progressive rock, due in part to a talented roster of musicians -- and that roster's ability to remain fluid in the face of health concerns, industry obligations and creative differences.

In fact, throughout the band's 43-year history, only one member, bassist Chris Squire, has remained consistently active in Yes.

And while members such as vocalist Jon Anderson and guitarist Steve Howe seem indispensible to the classic Yes lineup, several other notable musicians have contributed to Yes' success.

Below is a visual guide to the musicians who have been members of Yes throughout the band's 43 years.