Port City Amps Unveils New 2x10 Soulstice Combo

New offering boasts footswitchable tube-driven spring reverb and pitch oscillating vibrato.

Port City Amps has announced the new 2x10 Soulstice combo, which the company says “takes the same sonically rich elements of the Soulstice head and packs them into a comfortable and extremely durable, handcrafted 2x10 combo enclosure.”

The 50-watt combo boasts TAD matched 6L6 tubes and JJ GZ34 Rectifier tubes, as well as footswitchable tube-driven spring reverb and pitch oscillating vibrato.

There’s also interactive treble, bass and middle controls as well as a bright switch, high and low inputs, a 120v / 240v power switch and a 2 / 4 / 8 Ohm impedance switch.

The Soulstice Combo retails for $2,950. 

For more information or to purchase, head over to Port City Amps.