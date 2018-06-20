Positive Grid Announces Bias Amp 2 Mobile

Positive Grid Bias Amp 2 Mobile (Image credit: Positive Grid)

Positive Grid has announced its new Bias Amp 2 Mobile for iPad and iPhone.

The Bias Amp 2 Mobile offers the same features and updates that are included in the desktop version, including a new user interface, amp packs, tubes, transformers, tone stacks and multi-mic speaker cabinets. The Bias Amp 2 Mobile also gives users access to custom speaker cabinets, created in collaboration with Celestion, via in-app purchases.

Bias Head, Rack and Mini amplifier users unlock full Bias Amp 2 Mobile functionality for free when the app is connected to hardware. Full standalone functionality is also available.

The Bias Amp 2 Mobile is a "freemium" app. The full version is $19.99 on iPad and $19.99 on iPhone, and upgrade pricing for existing users is available for $14.99.

For more info, head on over to positivegrid.com.