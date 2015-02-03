Positive Grid Releases BIAS Desktop Amp Matching Modeler — Demo Video

Positive Grid has announced the launch of BIAS Desktop, a new guitar amp modeler with Amp Matching technology that offers an entirely new concept of putting any tube amplifier tone and feel into a plug-in (AAX/RTAS/AU/VST) for Mac and PC.

BIAS Desktop features the most accurate, thorough and versatile guitar-amp modeler and designer engine, and it can accurately capture the tone of any tube amplifier, users can then share or download amp models from BIAS’s built-in ToneCloud amp-sharing platform.

“Instead of providing a fixed number of amp models, BIAS Desktop represents an entire new concept on guitar sound: guitar players can now virtually design their own amps, using Amp Matching Technology to capture their golden tube amplifiers,” says BIAS Product Manager Calvin Abel, “and finally they can share or download thousands of amp models on ToneCloud, also we are working with worldwide artists and studios to expand this platform.”

The Amp Matching in BIAS Desktop utilizes a collection of underlying technologies that analyze and compare a designed BIAS amp model with the sound of any tube amp, the corresponding cabinet and microphone. It then executes the tonal compensation and enhancement needed to make this current amp model accurately match the target amplifier. For the first time, guitar players are free to design, modify and capture the most unique and individual soul of tone, into the digital domain and keep it ready for studio recording applications.

Built-in with BIAS, ToneCloud allows guitar players to share their custom amp models and download thousands of custom BIAS amps created by other users — including signature recording artists. Guitar players can share and download not just customized amp models only, using Amp Matching, every possible amp tone ever created becomes available. Positive Grid is currently working with worldwide artists and engineers to create professional custom amp models and studio amp matched models to expand this platform.

BIAS comes in two versions: BIAS Desktop ($99) includes all amp design modules and access to ToneCloud to download thousands of amp models. BIAS Professional ($199) adds Amp Matching Technology, Exclusive Amp Matching Models on ToneCloud, and three Amp Design Expansion Packs (Glassy Pack, Crunch Pack and Insane Pack).

For more information, check out the demo video, Key Features and Requirements below. Also be sure to visit positivegrid.com/bias-desktop.

Key Features

●The most complete, accurate, and versatile amp modeling software available in the world

●36 HD amp models included with the introductory release

●Amp Matching captures any miced amp or recorded track and creates a matched model

●Share and download thousands of artist- and user-created and matched amp models on ToneCloud

●Fully customizable preamps, tone stacks, power amps, transformers, cabinets and mic selection and placement—mix and match!

●Customize the look and feel of your own amp panel; change the name, tolex, panel and knobs.

●Works the way guitarists think: tweak gain and overdrive, swap out tubes and transformers, change the cabinet and mic position, and shape the tone with different tone stacks and two 8-band equalizers

●Included noise gate and room simulator

●Create a virtually unlimited number of custom amps

●Quick preset facility recalls each of your 8 favorite settings in turn with just one tap

Requirements

Mac

●Mac OS X 10.7 or later.

●Supported Plug-in formats: Audio Units, VST, RTAS, AAX (32- and 64-bit).

Windows

●Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8.

●Supported Plug-in formats: VST, RTAS, AAX (32- and 64-bit).