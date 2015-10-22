Prestige Guitars Announces the Troubadour

Prestige Guitars has announced the launch of it newest model, the Troubadour.

The Troubadour will be the first new addition to the company's 2016 lineup and the first guitar to be launched in its new Prestige Custom Series, which will feature solid and semi-hollow body guitars with hot-rodded custom designs, finishes and components.

The Troubadour is a single-cutaway solid-body guitar that boasts a combo of solid, carved Canadian maple top and solid mahogany body and neck. The guitar is finished in satin/matte black with cream three-ply binding surrounding the body, and a cream bound neck and headstock.

The Troubadour features an ebony fingerboard, and clean, understated, offset mother-of-pearl dot inlays. Hardware includes all-nickel TonePros magnetic locking bridge and saddle and 18:1 Grover Tuners. The Troubadour is also loaded up with a pair of nickel covered Seymour Duncan Humbucker pickups; SH-1 '59 (neck) & SH-4 JB (bridge), a set of fat nickel knurled knobs and nickel 3-way toggle to top off this sleek rock n roll machine. See full specs for the Troubadour below:

Specifications

•24 ¾” Scale Length

•1 11/16” TUSQ XL Nut

•C-Shaped neck and 14” Fingerboard radius

•Solid Mahogany body

•Solid, ¾” Carved Maple Top

•Khaya mahogany neck

•Bound ebony fingerboard

•Mother of Pearl offset dot fret markers

•Mother of Pearl “Prestige” headstock logo

•Custom 3 stripe body binding

•Seymour Duncan SH 1-59 (neck) and SH4-JB (bridge) Humbucker Pickups

•2 Vol. / 2 Tone / 3-way Toggle Controls

•Custom nickel knurled volume/tone knobs and toggle

•Tonepros locking bridge and saddle

•Grover 18:1 Tuners

•500k Alpha Pots

•All Nickel hardware

•Satin/matte Black finish

•Available left handed

For more about Prestige Guitars. visit prestigeguitars.com.