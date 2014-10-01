Trending

Proceeds from Orion Guitar Gear's Pink Panther Strap to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

Orion Guitar Gear has announced its new Pink Panther guitar strap.

Proceeds from the sale of the strap will raise funds for breast-cancer awareness through Susan G. Komen Greater New York City.

The Pink Panther is made of premium-quality pink leather, metallic silver leather stars and gunmetal hardware and is backed with premium-quality black leather on the back side for extra comfort. This unique strap will draw attention and show support for breast-cancer research.

Orion Guitar Gear, which was founded in 2012, is based in New York City and has gained recognition as the maker of top-quality straps worn by artists such as Chris Cornell, Reignwolf, Ed Roland, Jerry Cantrell, Tyler Bryant and many others.

For more about Orion Guitar Gear, visit orionguitargear.com.