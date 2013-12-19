PRS Guitars Adds P24 Trem Model for 2014

PRS Guitars has announced a new model, the P24 Trem.

It's a 24-fret piezo-equipped solidbody electric guitar that effortlessly achieves classic humbucker tones and authentic acoustic sounds in one instrument.

The P24 Trem has two output jacks, allowing guitarists to plug into their favorite electric or acoustic guitar amp or DI into a soundboard. By utilizing the separate blend control, the tone of the P24 Trem’s pickups also can be combined with acoustic sounds through a single output.

With a nearly infinite range of tones and the added versatility and reliability or PRS’s proprietary tremolo bridge, the P24 Trem is a perfect “go-to” guitar for players of all kinds.

The P24 Trem features a carved figured flame or quilted maple top with mahogany back, a mahogany 25-inch scale Pattern Regular 24 fret neck, East Indian rosewood fingerboard with bird inlays, the new rosewood headstock veneer with inlayed Paul Reed Smith signature, PRS Phase III locking tuners and a PRS piezo tremolo bridge.

The electronics are comprised of uncovered PRS 57/08 treble and bass pickups, a volume and tone control with five-way blade pickup switch and LR Baggs/PRS Piezo Pickup System. Finish options include eleven popular PRS colors and six “new for 2014” maple top colors: Aquableux, Blood Orange, Faded Whale Blue, Leprechaun Tooth, Obsidian and Violet.

P24 Trems are also available through the PRS Artist Package program, which allows guitarists to further customize the instrument with enhanced top, neck, and fretboard woods as well as hardware and colors options.

The new model will be on display at NAMM 2014 in PRS Guitars’ rooms 210A and 210B. Check out this new model at prsguitars.com/p24trem.