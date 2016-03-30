PRS Guitars Brings Back a Classic with Its New CE24 Bolt-On

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Since the dawn of rock and roll, the snap and response that comes from a bolt-on neck guitar has been an essential part of the mix.

PRS Guitars’ original bolt-on CE was introduced in 1988 and after nearly a decade of being out of the lineup, PRS has brought the CE 24 bolt-on platform back with some significant updates in 2016.

“After 30 years of guitar making, we’ve learned a lot, and we have used all that knowledge to update our original CE bolt-on model,” says PRS founder Paul Reed Smith.

The CE 24 pairs PRS’s traditional body combination of the mahogany back and maple top with a bolt-on maple neck and rosewood fretboard. The instantly comfortable neck features a Pattern Thin carve and satin nitro finish.

Also featured in the updated CE 24 are PRS’ flagship USA-built 85/15 pickups, which Paul Reed Smith designed to have remarkable clarity as well as extended high and low end. The electronics consist of a volume and push/pull tone control with three-way toggle switch for a total of six classic sounds—a mix of humbucker and snappy single-coil tones.

PRS Research and Development Engineer Jon Wasserman played a large role in the CE 24 re-design. “The return of the CE 24 was a long project, we went through several revisions to make everything feel, sound, and look just right. We couldn’t be more pleased with the end result.”

Artists are in tune with the changes PRS has made to the CE 24.

Simon McBride had this to say: “My initial impressions with the CE24 are that it’s like any PRS that I pick up—it feels instantly playable. It’s a great guitar, especially at such a reduced price. Today I’ve just picked it up for the first time, tuned it once, and it sounds amazing, it doesn’t drop tune at all. The tremolo works brilliantly, the pickups, everything about it. It’s typical PRS standard—flawless.”

The CE 24 is offered in eight different finish options. See the full specs and color options right here.

Check out Simon McBride’s play-through with the CE 24 below: